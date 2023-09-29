Chicken Inn’s Matore confident of victory against Black Rhinos

Fungai Muderere

CHICKEN Inn head coach Prince Matore reckons that the availability of their influential midfielder Shepherd Mhlanga will help them beat unpredictable Black Rhinos when the two club’s meet in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter final match scheduled for Luveve Stadium tomorrow.

Mhlanga was among the three players that were dropped from the Warriors squad before their invitational friendly match against Botswana to be played in Botswana in Gaborone tomorrow.

Mhlanga, was dropped from the Warriors squad together with Highlanders defender Andrew Mbeba and Dynamos captain Frank Makarati.

“Shepherd gives us another dimension into the cup game against a side that beat us last year. .We have bee been working hard and we are looking forward for win,” said Matore

Meanwhile, Matore has emphasized that there will be no need for them to become more tactical at the expense of getting a win when they meet Black Rhinos in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter final match set for Luveve Stadium tomorrow.

Interestingly, last season the two teams met in the same stage of the competition where the army side booted out Gamecocks after a penalty shootout.

“For now emphasis is not on tactical aspect. We need to go there and get a result in regulation time. Everyone, is ready to do duty,” said Matore.

They meet a stubborn side that recently accounted for title chasing Manica Diamonds to ease their relegation worries.

Manica Diamonds trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and second placed Highlanders.-@FungaiMuderere