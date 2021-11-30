Chideu scores third league goal of the season for Forest Rangers

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZAMBIA based Zimbabwean striker, Thomas Chideu scored his third goal of the season for his club Forest Rangers when they defeated Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 in a Zambian Super League match played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola over the weekend.

Making only his second league start, the former Highlanders, FC Platinum and Harare City striker gave Rangers the lead in the 52nd minute when he came one on one with the goalkeeper and fired in the only goal of the match. Rangers, who play Nkana in their next match are fifth on the log with 19 points secured from four wins and seven draws in the 13 matches they have played this season.

Chideu has scored in three consecutive league matches for Rangers, with his first goal coming in the second half against Indeni in a 2-1 win. He was on target in his team’s 1-1 draw against Thabani Kamusoko’s Zesco United in what was Chideu’s first league start for the season.

The Zimbabwean is the joint leading league goal scorer for Rangers for the 21/22 season, on the same number of goals with Quadri Kola and Clifford Mulenga.

Chideu signed for Rangers in March this year on a two-year contract. His last club in Zimbabwe was Harare City but the two parties agreed on a mutual termination of contract at the beginning of this year since no football was being played in Zimbabwe at that time.

