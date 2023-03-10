Chidhakwa lands African Union Sports Council position

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Director of Sports in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Eugenia Chidhakwa has been appointed chairperson of the Technical Committee on Sports for Development by the African Union Sports Council.

She will now sit on the continental sports advisory committee.

Chidhakwa has been around the sporting arena from her days at Chaplin High School in Gweru, when she was still known by her maiden name Kunonga in the years that she played basketball, netball and hockey.

In her long career as an administrator, she attained two Masters degrees in Sports management that followed a Bachelor of Science Physical Education and Sport degree.

Yet she had always shown signs of scaling greater heights when she became the first woman president of the Zimbabwe Tertiary Sports Union (ZITSU).

Her impressive resume also includes being former the president of the Women and Sport Foundation (2006-2016), former SRC Board member, chairing the Sport Development and Technical committee and being an ex-Zimbabwe Olympic Committee Board Member.

She is a former Zimbabwe Olympic Academy Director, the first Woman Chef de Mission African Games (Morocco 2019) and first Woman to be given the 10 Year Recognition Award by AUSC Region 5.

