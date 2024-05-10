Chidzambwa, Tangawarima honoured at Cosafa on Thursday

The Sunday News
Lovemore Dube
FELIX Tangawarima and Sunday Chidzambwa were on Thursday honoured at the Cosafa Awards with Life Time Achievement gongs for their contribution to the game.
Chidzambwa a former national team captain and coach who held similar roles at Dynamos was recognized for his contribution to football in the region. His national teams raised the Zimbabwe flag high for the region with some of his players playing in other leagues in several continents.
He won the Cosafa Cup in 2003 and in the same year qualified for the Tunisia Afcon finals. Tangawarima was an outstanding referee in the 1980s and 1990s winning several referee of the year awards. He at one stage was the most capped Zimbabwe referee on the panel as he took his skills to a higher level with a number of Fifa direct appointments.
Other award winners
MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Percy Tau (South Africa)
WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Racheal Kundananji (Zambia)
MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
Dr Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
MEN’S GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa)
WOMEN’S GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies & South Africa)
MEN’S MOST PROMISING PLAYER
Thapelo Maseko (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa)
WOMEN’S MOST PROMISING PLAYER
Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Academy & Malawi)
COSAFA BEST MALE REFEREE
Jerson Dos Santos (Angola)
COSAFA BEST FEMALE REFEREE
Diana Chikotesha (Zambia)
COSAFA MOST PROMISING REFEREE
Tsiaro Randriambololoma (Madagascar)
COSAFA REFEREE LEGEND
Victor Gomes (South Africa)
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT FOR SERVICES AS A PLAYER
Janine Van Vyk (South Africa)