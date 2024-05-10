Chidzambwa, Tangawarima honoured at Cosafa on Thursday

Lovemore Dube

FELIX Tangawarima and Sunday Chidzambwa were on Thursday honoured at the Cosafa Awards with Life Time Achievement gongs for their contribution to the game.

Chidzambwa a former national team captain and coach who held similar roles at Dynamos was recognized for his contribution to football in the region. His national teams raised the Zimbabwe flag high for the region with some of his players playing in other leagues in several continents.

He won the Cosafa Cup in 2003 and in the same year qualified for the Tunisia Afcon finals. Tangawarima was an outstanding referee in the 1980s and 1990s winning several referee of the year awards. He at one stage was the most capped Zimbabwe referee on the panel as he took his skills to a higher level with a number of Fifa direct appointments.

Other award winners

MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Percy Tau (South Africa)

WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Racheal Kundananji (Zambia)

MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Dr Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

MEN’S GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa)

WOMEN’S GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies & South Africa)

MEN’S MOST PROMISING PLAYER

Thapelo Maseko (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa)

WOMEN’S MOST PROMISING PLAYER

Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Academy & Malawi)

COSAFA BEST MALE REFEREE

Jerson Dos Santos (Angola)

COSAFA BEST FEMALE REFEREE

Diana Chikotesha (Zambia)

COSAFA MOST PROMISING REFEREE

Tsiaro Randriambololoma (Madagascar)

COSAFA REFEREE LEGEND

Victor Gomes (South Africa)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT FOR SERVICES AS A PLAYER

Janine Van Vyk (South Africa)