Chief Charumbira addresses Menyezwa chieftainship squabbles

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE Council of Chiefs president Chief Fortune Charumbira has advised members of the Menyezwa chieftaincy in Lupane District to revert back to their traditions in order to resolve squabbles that have prevented the installation of a new leader in the area.

Chief Jonson Menyezwa Gumede passed away in 2013 after a long battle with prostate cancer. His young brother, Constantine Moses Gumede has been acting as chief.

Speaking at the funeral of Chief Mabhikwa last Saturday, Chief Charumbira said that the Manyezwa clan needed to observe tradition in order to iron out differences that were standing in the way of the appointment of a new chief.

“In this district Lupane, we only had him (Chief Mabhikwa) being very active. He was active on behalf of the whole district because the other chiefship, the Gumede Menyezwa chiefship, has given us headaches. I’m speaking as the president of the Chief’s Council to the Menyezwa clan, and I believe they are here. Your issue has dragged on for three or four years with you failing to come up with a leader. It’s because you’re running away from the culture, once you stick to your culture, there is no problem,” he said.

Chief Charumbira said that before the installation of new traditional leader anywhere, there were cultural and legal issues that needed to be addressed.

“To the Khumalos, Mabhikwa before I leave, I want to say that when a chief dies, there are customary, traditional processes that are supposed to be put in place. However, there is also the legal side of things, so it’s a dual process. In the constitution it is there in Section 23. If you want to replace a chief, you have to follow the prevailing culture that determines customary succession. So, those that do not qualify, should not give you problems. A person does not aspire to be a chief, it comes to you by the prevailing culture,” he said.