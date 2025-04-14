Chief Dakamela appointed continental executive director of the African Kingdoms Diaspora Alliance

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Writer

IN a landmark move that promises to redefine leadership within African communities, Chief Dakamela of Nkayi District in Matabeleland North Province has been appointed as the continental executive director of the African Kingdoms Diaspora Alliance (AKDA).

The appointment highlights the young chief’s commitment to the people of Nkayi, Matabeleland region, and beyond.

It also signifies a new era of youthful and progressive leadership within the organization, founded in 2017 to promote the ideals of Ubuntu and preserve African cultural heritage.

“I am truly humbled by this appointment. It’s a great opportunity not just for me, but for the people of Nkayi, Matabeleland, and Zimbabwe as a whole,” he said in a recent interview.

“I hope to contribute immensely to uniting the African Kingdoms and fostering a sense of purpose and development across the continent.”

Chief Dakamela, known for his innovative approaches to community development and unwavering dedication to uplifting the less privileged, has garnered respect and admiration both locally and internationally.

His leadership style embodies the essence of Ubuntu, emphasizing interconnectedness, collective growth, and the importance of cultural identity.