Chief Malaba leaves behind a wealth of knowledge, wisdom

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Evelyn Ndlovu addresses mourners before the burial of the late Chief Malaba in Kezi, Matabeleland South Province yesterday. — Picture by Eliah Saushoma.

Bruce Ndlovu, News Reporter

THE bitter cold of early winter did not discourage villagers, family members, friends, and other esteemed dignitaries from making the early morning trek to Nyashongwe Village in Kezi, Matabeleland South Province, where they all congregated to bid a heartfelt farewell to the late Chief Malaba at his homestead on Saturday.

Villagers defied June’s lashing winds while store owners equally rejected commerce as they closed shop, at least for a day, and joined other mourners, who included leaders of various Government departments, as they laid to rest a man who was regarded a personification of unwavering virtue and unfailing dedication to community upliftment.

Chief Malaba died at the age of 86.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the late chief’s burial included Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, his deputy, Chief Fortune Charumbira, dozens of other chiefs and several heads of various Government departments among others.

In a brief speech, Chief Justice Malaba said although Chief Malaba had passed away, he had left an everlasting example of leadership and wisdom for the people of Kezi.

“We have suffered a loss and we are here to bury one of our own but this is also a loss for the entire community. We mourn the late Chief Malaba but it is also important to acknowledge that he was not just a chief for this area. He was a chief whose leadership was valuable for the entire region and country. Today we lay him to rest in the ground but he leaves behind great wealth. He leaves behind a wealth of knowledge and wisdom that people in this area and beyond will carry forward,” Chief Justice Malaba said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said Chief Malaba was a leader who enthusiastically embraced and implemented the Government’s developmental projects.

“The late leader was a great man who took it to heart to fulfil the President’s vision of not leaving no one and no place behind. He participated in community projects such as the construction of schools and clinics in his area of jurisdiction.

“He was also a strong advocate for environmental preservation and awareness, which saw him being awarded national recognition by the Department of Civil Protection in 2016,” said Minister Garwe.

Addressing the Malaba family, Chief Mtshane Khumalo said he hoped that there would be no disputes on who would succeed Chief Malaba, as any disagreements following his death would besmirch the reputation of what was otherwise a great name and family.

“As chiefs in Zimbabwe, we are now facing a problem whenever one of us passes away, just like Chief Malaba has passed away. Maybe, the Malaba family does not have any doubt about who will take his place.

“The problem then comes from villagers who whisper into the ears of Malaba family members and tell them that so and so is not fit for this but so and so should instead be the one who takes over.

“We are the ones that turn people from the correct path. It has gotten so bad now that the people who were the most respected chiefs have been followed by the worst chaos after their deaths. I don’t want to mention names but you know the families that I am talking about. We hope that this will not be the case with the Malaba family because you carry a great name that is respected throughout the country,” he said.

Speaking for the family, Chief Malaba’s son, Mr Henry Malaba, said the late traditional leader’s principles were reflected in his children, whom he mentored and moulded after his own character.

“He was a man who liked to do all that he did truthfully. He was a straightforward man, a high calibre man of the utmost integrity. What we will remember as children about our father is that he never deceived us. He never told us that a donkey has horns. Those that are clever will understand what I mean by that. He gave us the facts of life as it is.

“Parents are those people who play the role of what we call moulders in our lives. If a moulder is crooked, it will also give us crooked bricks. A crooked moulder will thus give you a very crooked house but I can stand here in front of you today and say that was not the case with my father. He was a well-aligned moulder if you look at his children,” he said.

Mr Malaba said although the family had felt like a ship without a captain after his father’s passing, the teachings and lessons he had given them when he was alive had guided them through the toughest days of their lives.

“When my sister called me and told me that he had passed away, I wondered how I could strengthen myself and mourn this man who I worshipped in such a heartfelt manner. I phoned my pastor and he comforted me but I was still shaky but I remembered my father’s words at his 80th birthday and I grew strong as a man.

“On that occasion, he told us about the one time that he had almost drowned in a well when he was young. If that had happened I would have never been born. That strengthened me and encouraged me to be here today,” he said.

Chief Malaba was appointed chief on 15 August 1988, succeeding his father, Ntelela Malaba who had died in 1986.

Chief Malaba grew up in Kezi and started his lower primary education at the local Nyashongwe School before enrolling at St Joseph’s Mission in 1956, some distance away for his upper primary schooling.

After completing his education at St Joseph’s, the then-young Chief Malaba enrolled for a Building Course at Domboshava Technical College in Mashonaland East Province.

After his studies at Domboshava, Chief Malaba moved to the then Salisbury now Harare where he got a job as a scooter driver for a certain company.

He later on moved to Bulawayo where he got a job at Geddes Pharmaceuticals as a delivery person. He left his job in 1988 to take up the chieftainship.

During his stint as a chief, Chief Malaba’s astute leadership did not go unnoticed as he held various positions with the traditional leadership such as the Deputy President of the Chiefs Council. He was a parliamentarian on several occasions after being elected under the traditional leadership ticket. He is survived by his wife and five children.