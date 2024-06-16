Chief Malaba: The great mountain fell peacefully

Father Innocent Makawule Ndlovu

THE late Chief Malaba was of the Venda tribe and a descendant of the Malaba royal family.

He was born in 1938 to Joseph Malaba and Veronica Ndlovu of the Nxele Vaka clan, in a family of 10. The first was Lizzy, then came David Christopher who was to become Chief Malaba on 15 August 1988, following the death of his father, Chief Joseph Malaba in 1986. The third born child was Nine (Kalanga name whose meaning has been lost in obscurity). The name is now commonly assumed to be Nine, a numerical figure otherwise it was not meant to be that.

Other children were the late Mayida, Thabitha and Molly. Then came Peter who is popularly known as Nigeria, his military name, Vincent, Michael and the late Christine.

His grandfather was Chief Ntelela Malaba born to Chief Tjidada whose sister was Dzabuyamhandala Malaba who got married to Kutshe Makawule and begot Malima Makawule, the father of Mahlohla Makawule who became the father of Ntewa Makawule (Ta Matibwindi).

One of the wives of Chief Malaba’s great grandfather, Chief Tjidada Malaba, was MaNdlovu, a BaMakawule lady whose children included Tigwa Malaba. She was therefore commonly known as BakaTigwa. Following the passing on of Chief Tjidada, BaMakawule and her children settled in the Hobodo area, under Chief Hobodo.

The late Chief David Christopher Malaba attended his lower primary education at Nyashongwe Primary School in the Malaba area and did his upper primary school at St Joseph’s’s Catholic Mission, Semokwe in Matobo District in 1956.

While at St Joseph’s Catholic Mission, the young David stayed at his maternal home of Dominic Ngubo Ndlovu. He then proceeded to Empandeni Catholic Mission for a carpentry course. From Empandeni, he went to Domboshava

College for a building course which took him to Driefontein Catholic Mission for practicals.

He then moved to Salisbury now Harare to work for Joelson and Bardon Company as a messenger using a scooter.

He later on moved to Bulawayo where he got a job at Geddes Pharmaceuticals as a delivery person. While he was in Bulawayo, he left his job to take up the Malaba chieftainship in 1988.

Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo was the guest of honour at Chief Malaba’s installation. This was not by accident given that his father, Nyongolo Nkomo and Chief Malaba’s grandfather Ntelela Malaba and Mahlathini Ncube were sent together to South Africa for theological training just before 1917, this shows that their relationship came a long way.

During his tenure as chief, David Malaba was a man of principle who was committed to the service of his people without fear or favour.

The late David Malaba has been described by his brother Nine Malaba as a very respectful, humble and obedient servant of God, given that leaders are ordained by God to serve the people.

Chief Malaba was a farmer who specialised in finger millet (rapoko) and I guess we all know the purpose of rapoko, which obviously includes traditional beer brewing. It can also be used to make thick porridge. The late Chief Malaba took care of ecology; the preservation of forests was something he liked the most. His astute leadership did not go unnoticed as he held various positions within the traditional leadership structure such as the deputy president of the Chiefs Council. He was also a parliamentarian on several occasions after being elected under the traditional leadership ticket. During his tenure in parliament, he was involved in a horrific car accident which claimed the life of a visiting chief from South Africa, while he suffered a terrible knee injury which affected him badly for the rest of his life.

The late Chief Malaba has been described by his younger brother, Peter “Nigeria” Malaba as a father figure.

“He took me to do my Form One in Harare at Highfields Secondary School. He later sourced a job for me at a bank as a general hand and assistant to a white man called Mr Shand to count bank coins and notes. He was very strict with me and principled as he did not allow the consumption of alcohol during working hours, nor did the chief ever drink behind the steering wheel,” he said.

On 19 February 2022, the late Chief Malaba presided over the installation ceremony of Headman Mpamadzi

Makawule Ndlovu for Ward Seven and Halawubha Village. For that reason, the Makawule clan shall forever remain grateful to Chief Malaba’s gesture which highlighted the ancient and symbiotic relationship between the Malabas and the Makawules.

His area of jurisdiction consists of Ward Seven, Ward Six under Headman Sigangatsha and Ward Five under Headman Bhewula.

In addition to his role as a traditional leader, Chief Malaba was a devout Christian and a practicing Catholic who was very generous with his resources.

He donated a cow when St Joseph’s’s Mission celebrated 100 years of evangelisation on March 19, 2023, an event that was graced by President Mnangagwa. He also donated some chickens for the priests from his thriving chicken project at his homestead.

The Great Mountain fell peacefully on June 7, 2024 at his homestead. The late Chief Malaba is survived by his wife Dora Malaba Née Mhlanga and five children, Ntokozo Gladys commonly known as “Gee”, Janet, Henry Thobela, Mbuluki, Sikhangezile “Sikha” and 10 grandchildren.

I wish to say eNcube, Malaba, Mbedzi, Thobela, dziba levhula, tombo tjisingapotelekwe, ukatjipoteleka tjoba mibvumbi, Bolunji, gusingapfume ngubo, gunosimila pfuma pasi. Banozana ndepato, vhula ikana Bagudu banjelele, bompani usina mhako, wakatjidza sindi tjanyala. Tili BaVhenda.

Father Innocent Makawule Ndlovu is the parish priest at St Joseph’s’s Mission in Kezi.