‘Chief’ Ndiweni’s mother dies

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

WIDOW to the late Matabeleland paramount Chief Khayisa Ndiweni, Gogo Madlenya Zikode Masuku has died

Gogo Masuku died in the early hours of Wednesday. She was 96.

In a brief statement, the Ndiweni family confirmed Gogo Masuku’s death.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Indlovukazi yethu, uMadlenya, uZikode, uMasuku. Gogo Masuku passed on in her sleep in the early hours of today after a short illness. She was 96-years-old.

“A prayerful woman whose faith and labour had nourished society in Ntabazinduna and further afield. Since her children are abroad arrangements will be made known once they have been put in place. May we pass our thank you and appreciation to those who assisted during her illness and all those mourning this sad loss with us,” reads the statement.

Gogo Masuku was married to the late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni who also passed died in his sleep in August 2010 at the age of 97.

She leaves behind nine daughters and three sons, Jorum Thambo, Douglas and Nhlanhla Felix Ndiweni.