Chief Nhlamba dies

Austin Nyathi, Sunday News Correspondent

ONE of the senior traditional leaders in Matabeleland South Province, Chief Nhlamba, born Denis Ndlovu of Garanyemba area in Gwanda District has died.

He was 75.

The chief died at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) in the early hours of yesterday (Saturday) after being transferred from Gwanda Provincial Hospital on Friday evening.

In a statement, Acting District Co-ordinator Mr Thulani Moyo said Chief Nhlamba who had been unwell for some time was referred to UBH for further management of his health but passed on in the early hours of yesterday.

“Chief Nhlamba of Garanyemba Communal lands has passed on.

He had been admitted to Gwanda Provincial Hospital but when his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to UBH where he could not make it,” said Mr Moyo.

Chief Nhlamba was appointed chief on 16 July 2010 by the Government and had served in that capacity for 12 years.

Mr Moyo said burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

His death comes hard on the heels of Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane District in Matabeleland North Province who died in a horrific traffic accident last Monday and was laid to rest yesterday at his homestead in Jotsholo.