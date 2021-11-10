Chief Wasi Ndiweni burial set for Saturday.

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE burial of Chief Ashel Wasi Ndiweni of Mangwe district in Matabeleland South Province has been set for Saturday at his rural home in Macingwane.

Chief Ndiweni died at his home at the age of 90 last Thursday.

Ms Nomhle Ndiweni, daughter of the late chief said; “Chief Ndiweni will be buried on Saturday 13 November at Plumtree at his home in Macingwane”

She said the reason for the choice of the burial date was that they were still waiting for other family members to arrive.