Chiefs, CAPS share spoils

Innocent Kurira at Luveve Stadium

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 CAPS United

BULAWAYO Chiefs could not hold on to their thin lead over CAPS United as the visitors came back to level matters and secure a point at Luveve Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Amakhosi Amahle led for the better part of the game after breaking the deadlock through the in form Never Rauzhi in the third minute.

Makepekepe, coming from a draw over the weekend, leveled matters after the hour mark through William Manondo.

With the game just three minutes old, Rauzhi added to his impress goal tally this season to give Chiefs the perfect start to what was a good game of football.

Just after the half hour mark, in the 32nd minute, he had a chance of making it two for the home side but his shot from outside the box went wide of goal.

Moments later, Junior Bunjira managed to run behind the Chiefs defense on the blind side but his attempt from an awkward position went wide as well.

Chiefs were forced to make an early with Panashe Shoko coming on to replace an injured Mpilwenhle Dube.

Amakhosi went into the break with lead and in the second half, CAPS United came hard on them in search of the equaliser.

In the 57th minute, Wayne Makuva got a chance on the edge of the box, but his curler went over the bar.

At the stroke of the hour, Chiefs broke through on goal, Miguel Feldman tried to dribble in the box but was intercepted. The ball fell onto Rauzhi’s path but his shot was also blocked before Jameson Masaza’ rebound shot went over the bar.

It was in the 68th minute that the equaliser came for Makepekepe.

Manondo pulled one back for CAPS to level matters, he headed home from a Bruce Kangwa cross on the left flank.

Soon after the equaliser, Chiefs made another injury inspired change with goalkeeper Prosper Matutu limping off the field of play and was replaced by Tatenda Ndlovu.

The change however delayed as Ndlovu had to change his socks, a move that rilled CAPS fans who cried over time wasting.

With three minutes left of regulation time, Ralph Kawondera put a brilliant pass to Manondo but the latter missed an empty net, with his effort going wide.

Ndlovu made a point blank save to deny Manondo a minute later off a header from a cross in the left flank.

In additional time, Rauzhi got a glrorious chance which he wasted. He got a through pass, beat a charging Tonderai Mateyaunga and was left with an empty net.

However, the striker took his time, failed to shoot and CAPS defenders regrouped to block him and lost possession.

He got another chance soon after but shot wide of goal.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs

P Matutu (T Ndlovu 78 minutes), E Chikwende, N Masilela ( M Sithole 67 mins), M Dube ( P Shoko 44mins), X Moyo, L Ndlela, N Rauzhi, M Feldman, M Hativagoni, G Muchenje, J Masaza

Caps United:

T Mateyaunga, H Chapusha, E Manokore, B Kangwa, G Muriwira, K Mureremba, R Kawondera, J Bunjira (T Matindife 55mins), W Makuva (P Bhamusi 67mins) , R Chinyengetere, W Manondo