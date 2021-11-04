Chiefs coach confident ahead of Premiership debut

Bulawayo Chiefs Coach Nilton Terroso (right) addressing a press conference in Bulawayo yesterday. Next to him is the team's exercise physiology expert Pouriaa Jarrahi. (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach, Nilton Terroso is confident of his own abilities and is happy with the progress his side has made since his appointment.

The Portuguese national will get his first taste of Castle Premier Soccer League action when his side host Triangle at Luveve Stadium on Sunday having already presided over his side’s 1-all Chibuku Super Cup tie against Chicken Inn.

Speaking to journalists at the club’s pre-match press conference at Sabela Studios, Terroso said he was thus far happy with the progress the team has been making since his arrival and is convinced that good performances will become the norm rather than the exception.

“I am generally confident of my abilities as a coach and I am also confidant of my players’ abilities. They have responded well to my methods and I see them improve every day. I think we are going to have a good season of good football,” Terroso said the presser.

“Since I arrived, we have been working towards becoming a competitive side. When I arrived, it was a little slow with everyone trying to adjust to the dynamics of the team, but I think now the players have adapted well to my style,” said Terroso.

The Chiefs Guvnor said although it was impractical to play 90 minutes of good football, what is key towards playing positive, attractive football. He said he and his technical team have been working hard to promote a good style of football.

Terroso said he expects and demands constant improvement from his team. He guaranteed Chiefs’ fans “moments of good football through the season.”

He also spoke about working on ensuring that the team was able to get the best out of everyone rather than expect the same from any one individual while describing the local game as ‘high tempo’.

Terroso arrived in the country last month having previously deputised current Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Cardiff City.

