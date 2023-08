Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

Chiefs from Matabeleland South Province convened in Gwanda where they duly nominated Chief Masendu and Chief Nyangazonke as Senator Chiefs who will represent the province in the Senate.

Chief Masendu of Bulilima garnered 10 votes while Chief Nyangazonke won with seven votes.

A total of 26 Chiefs constituted the electoral college.

#Senator Chiefs #MatabelelandSouth # ZimElection 2023