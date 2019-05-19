Chiefs shock DeMbare to end winless streak

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 2

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 0

TWO goals in the last nine minutes of the match gave Bulawayo Chiefs their first set of maximum points of the season as they saw off Dynamos 2-0 in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Goals from Arthur Musiyiwa and a penalty from Michael Bhebhe brought joy to Chiefs who are anchored at the bottom of the league. Tenacity and persistence ensured Chiefs kept up the search for the back of the net and they took advantage of poor defending by the visitors.

Dynamos had a decent first half as they played with purpose dominating exchanges but opportunities were few and far in-between with Chiefs also coming up with their own chances but the match went into the breather goalless.

The second half saw both sides making penetrating moves with Dynamos’ Viali Tadzoka sending the ball over the bar from an acute angle in the 49th minute and two minutes later it was Chiefs who came up with an attempt when Musiyiwa crossed the ball into the box on the right flank but Bhebhe’s shot went wide. Malvin Mkolo came to Chiefs’ rescue when he dived to block a powerful shot from Takodza inside the area allowing the home side to clear their lines in the 67th minute.

Farawo Matare could have scored in the 69th minute when he beat the DeMbare defence and came face to face with goalkeeper, Simbarashe Chinani and instead of shooting, he decided to make a square pass which was intercepted by an approaching defender.

As the match approached the final 10 minutes, seemingly headed for a draw, Chiefs’ forays into the box were rewarded when substitute Herve Mbega handled in the 18 area and referee, Bonamali Bwanali pointed to the spot. Musiyiwa stepped up and sent Chinani the wrong way to put Chiefs into the lead in the 81st minute.

The goal seemed to spur Chiefs on and they piled the pressure on the visitors who seemed to crumble and the home side was rewarded with another goal in the 87th minute when Matare found an unmarked Bhebhe whose volley ended the match as a contest, sending Chiefs fans into wild celebrations.

Chiefs coach, Farai Tawachera said it was a matter of time before his side came up with a positive result as they had been steadily improving and also managed to capitalise on Dynamos’ weaknesses.

“We have been playing well for the past four games but I think we were unfortunate not to be finding the back of the net. We had watched Dynamos before and we knew their strengths and weaknesses and we planned well. The three points give us some confidence as we head to Triangle and once we start believing I think anything is possible,” he said.

Dynamos coach, Tonderayi Ndiraya said the match was a reality check for them.

“We are still in the reconstruction phase but I think the fact that we did well in the past three games gave us confidence coming here and we thought we might get a result but we knew it won’t be an easy match and Chiefs played well. I think all round we did not play well but our defending was poor and we paid the price as Chiefs exploited the gaps that we opened up,” he said.