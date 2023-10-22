Chiefs top striker Chirinda ready for Bosso battle

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League top goal scorer Obriel Chirinda has predicted a tough match when they meet city neighbours Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Chirinda is not only Bulawayo Chiefs’ lead striker but has warmed himself up to the national team set up. The derby has drawn a lot of interest as it comes at a time when Amakhosi Amahle, who are known to be giant slayers, have been blowing hot and cold.

On the other hand, Bosso are on a free fall mode and they find themselves seven points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars in a season that all looked good for the Bulawayo football giants.

“It’s going to be a very demanding match. Every player will seek to rise to the occasion. We are going to give Highlanders a good match. We really want to win this match,” said Chirinda who is set to pass a late fitness test.

The bustling and skilful striker picked an ankle injury during the Warriors four-day training camp that concluded last Monday. It was a development that saw him miss his club’s midweek fixture against Cranborne Bullets played last Thursday.

“This is a game that I will not afford to miss. Hopefully, I will be up and about because I have been recovering well following what national team doctors told me to do,” said Chirinda.

On his day the predatory Chirinda can give defenders a torrid time and the Bosso backline that will certainly have Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba, ever-improving Marvelous Chigumira and Archford Faira should psyche themselves up to be on their toes for the entire 90 minutes.

Tough as a tick Bulawayo Chiefs defender Ben Nyahunzvi has also vowed that it will not be an easy ride for the Bulawayo football giants.

“We want all the three points. Bosso are our brothers but we will temporarily put that aside as we will take no prisoners. The relegation battle is still on so we will obviously need to up our game against a team that is chasing the league title. In that regard, so much pressure is on them,” said Nyahunzvi.

Nyahunzvi enjoys good combination play with equally combative Amakhosi Amahle captain Malvin Mkolo who has been nursing a right knee injury in the last couple of weeks.

Former Warriors captain Danny “Deco” Phiri and pacey Farau Matare are the other talented players that Chiefs have at their disposal in their quest to further spoil the party for Bosso. In the first leg tie that was played on June 4 at Emagumeni, Bosso edged the Twitter Kings1-0.

Yesterday morning, Chiefs players reportedly staged a mini sit-in and refused to train as they tried to force the club leaders to address their welfare challenges. Despite being slippery of late, Highlanders assistant coach Joel “Dubai” Luphahla is still confident that they can re-discover their winning formula and take the championship race to the wire.

“In six games, we might even take the 18 points but we need to start somewhere. I know Bulawayo Chiefs are coming from a win and they will come with confidence oozing, so we also want to take the big performance from Green Fuel and try and correct all the wrongs that have been happening,” said Luphahla.

Bosso have managed to post a single win in their last eight games but they have remained resolute with all the hope to pull off a miracle and end their 17-year league title jinx. Club legend Madinda Ndlovu said they have been making tireless efforts to help their boys get back to the winning groove.

He is keeping his fingers crossed with the hope that lady luck will finally smile on their black and white army.

“We are working hard to try and motivate these boys, it’s just that luck has not been on our side,” said Ndlovu.

Fixtures

Today: Manica Diamonds v Hwange (Gibbo), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Yadah (Baobab), Caps United v Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium)

— @FungaiMuderere