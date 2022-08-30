Chikuhwa extends stay at Highlanders

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have announced that striker Lynoth Chikuhwa has prolonged his stay with the club.

Chikuhwa, a Highlanders junior product put pen to paper to a new contract today (Tuesday) in a deal that will see him at Bosso until the end of 2024.

“We are delighted to confirm that Lynoth Chikuhwa has extended his contract with the club until December 2024,’’ announced Highlanders.

Nicknamed “Sonjy”, the 29-year old Chikuhwa was one of the seven players signed by Highlanders in April last year when he joined from Botswana.

Chikuhwa has been one of the outstanding players for Highlanders this season. He is Bosso’s leading goal scorer in the league with six goals to his name. Chikuhwa has also weighed in with a number of goal assists this season, notable, he provided the final pass for Godfrey Makaruse to score in the 1-0 over Bulawayo City and Devine Mhindirira profited from a Chikuhwa pass in Bosso’s 2-1 win over Caps United on Sunday.

A number of players have over the last few months extended their stay with Highlanders, some of them being, Mhindirira, Adrian Silla, captain and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, vice-skipper Nqobizitha Masuku, defenders, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Andrew Mbeba.

