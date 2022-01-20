Chikwende rejoins Chiefs

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs have made yet another signing, this time bringing in their former player Perfect Chikwende.

Chiefs announced today (Thursday) that the 29-year old Chikwende was back.

The attacking midfielder returns to Amakhosi Amahle after spending time with Simba Stars of Tanzania. The Tanzanian giants had signed him from FC Platinum.

After things did not work out for him at Simba, Chikwende returned home towards the end of last year and was training with FC Platinum but has chosen to sign for Chiefs.

Interestingly, when Chikwende moved to Tanzania, there was a tug of war between Chiefs and FC Platinum over who really owner the player. Amakhosi Amahle claimed that he belonged to them but Pure Platinum Play insisted that he had signed a contract with them at the expiry of his deal with Chiefs.

Lack of game time cost Chikwende a place in the Zimbabwe national team for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. It was his header which saw Zimbabwe beat Botswana 1-0 in Francistown and secure qualification for the Afcon in March last year.

Chiefs have in recent days also announced the signing of Obriel Chirinda and Obadiah Tarumbwa.

