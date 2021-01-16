Chikwende signs for Simba Sports Club of Tanzania

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum have sold one of their star players Perfect Chikwende to Simba Sports Club of Tanzania.

In a statement released on Friday, FC Platinum expressed their gratitude to Chikwende for his services.

“FC Platinum today announces the Transfer of Perfect Chikwende to Simba SC. We would like to thank Perfect Chikwende for his immense contribution at FC Platinum, we wish him all the best in his new journey,’’ read the FC Platinum statement.

Chikwende (27) scored the only goal in FC Platinum’s 1-0 win over Simba in the Caf Champions League second preliminary round fixture played at the National Sports Stadium last month. FC Platinum went in to lose the second leg 4-0 to miss out on qualification for the lucrative group stage of the competition.

With one of their prized possessions gone to Tanzania, FC Platinum have undertaken to continue scouting for players to strengthen their squad in a bid to achieve more at continental level.

“The club will continue scouting for players locally and from other countries to buttress its squad with the aim of reaching the football powerhouse status on the continent,’’ concluded the statement from FC Platinum.

Chikwende joined FC Platinum in 2019 from Bulawayo Chiefs and proved to be a vital player at the Zvishavane based club. He won the 2019 Castle Lager Premier League title with FC Platinum and also landed the Castle Lager Challenge Cup with the three times in a row Zimbabwean champions. Chikwende scored the solitary goal in the 1-0 victory against Caps United at the NSS in December 2019 which handed FC Platinum their third championship in a row.

