Child President calls for collective action against children abusing alcohol

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

CHILD President Neville Mavu has called for collective action by relevant stakeholders in the disturbing incident where children were captured drinking alcohol on Christmas Day.

President Mavu expressed concern and called for laws governing the sell and consumption of alcohol to be evoked with unwavering strictness.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Government of Zimbabwe for their unwavering commitment to protecting the welfare of our children. I am aware that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has already made commendable progress in taking responsible interest in this matter. I equally call the following entities to urgent action; the Children’s Welfare Council to take a keen interest on this matter, the Liquor Licencing Board to ascertain the responsible entities that must have been involved in the distribution and accommodating the children during their drinking spree, and the community leadership as well as any other concerned citizens to take decisive steps towards identifying and bringing this matter to its reasonable and responsible end.

“Their efforts are crucial to bringing those responsible to account for enabling underage drinking and ensuring that the law is upheld. In so doing it is important to remember that some children are also being subjected to exploitation and abuse by being forced and/or groomed to commit illegal acts including drinking alcohol and taking drugs. This underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to protect and support vulnerable children who are at risk of harm or neglect,” said President Mavu.

He said the irresponsible behavior not only violates the law, but also poses serious risks to the health and well-being of these vulnerable children. President Mavu said as a child, it is troubling that children are purchasing and consuming alcohol despite being aware that it is unlawful and detrimental to their health and welfare, thereby pointing to a broader issue of awareness and education about the dangers of alcohol consumption, especially at a young age from the family and educational institutions.

