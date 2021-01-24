Child president scores 10 As at O’ level

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

HE is just 16 years old and is very much unassuming, yet he exhibits both leadership and intelligence attributes.

The 2020 child president Mukudzeishe Madzivire raised the Christian Brothers College (CBC) flag high when he attained 10 As at Ordinary level Cambridge examinations last year. Mukudzeishe, who is now doing form five at CBC could not hide his excitement.

“When l collected my results on Tuesday 19 January, I was quite surprised and a bit overwhelmed and l did not expect to get the results that l got, and l think there is never anyone who expected to get such results so I was very happy,” said Mukudzeishe.

Mukudzeishe, who is doing Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and English at Advanced level wishes to further pursue his studies at tertiary level and study either public health or medicine. At O level, he wrote Business Studies, Accounting, Geography, History, Literature in English, Computer Science, English, Mathematics, Biology and Physical Science.

“I’m very interested in the social, economic and political factors that contribute to the provision of healthcare and the Covid-19 pandemic has opened my eyes to the reality of modern healthcare as being a social service whose provision is impeded by rampant inequalities. I’d like to work in fields related to that or perhaps on the field as a medical practitioner,” he added.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic effects, Mukudzeishe is the acting child president as a new presidium has not been elected. He entered the junior parliament as a junior president in June 2019 and his term ended in June 2020.

Mukudzeishe said being in the junior parliament was a life changing experience for him that presented many opportunities.

“I got the opportunity to interact with people from different backgrounds, different communities, and for the betterment of the welfare of Zimbabwe I worked in various programmes.”

Among other programmes Mukudzeishe said they managed to successfully carry out the ‘We Write 2020’, a short story writing competition, a pad drive where they donated female hygiene products to primary and secondary students from disadvantaged communities, and the 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation debate jam in Bulawayo where 12 schools took part to discuss topics such as the new curriculum, command agriculture, climate change, issues affecting children at schools.

Mukudzeishe is a writer, pianist, poet, model and vocalist. So far, he has published two books titled Inscriptions and By the Still Waters.

His father, Mr Resmond Madzivire said; “I’m so much impressed but still in shock as well. Mukudzeishe did not get much time to do his school work last year as he was travelling a lot to fulfill his child presidential duties, as he even travelled as far as the UK in February last year. Reality hasn’t dawned on me yet but I’m one of the happiest parents right now,” said Mr Madzivire.

Another CBC student, Jewel Chenai Damunesa, also scored ten As in the 2020 Cambridge examinations. He sat for Geography, History, Literature in English, Computer Science, English, French, IsiZulu, Mathematics, Biology and Physical science. He has also proceeded to A level at the same school.

The CBC headmaster, Mr Kizito Muhomba, congratulated the 2020 O’ level and A’ level students and the teachers for producing good results.