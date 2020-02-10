Child’s birth rules out Williams from Bangladesh Test, Mpofu gets recall

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Test cricket captain, Sean Williams will miss the only five-day contest on the tour of Bangladesh after he chose to stay at home to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

In the absence of Williams, fellow left-handed batsman Craig Ervine will captain the team for the sole Test scheduled for 22-26 February in Dhaka.

Williams is not the only senior player absent from the Test squad, with pace bowler Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara ruled out by injury.

Veteran pace bowler Christopher Mpofu has been called up in the only addition to the squad that faced Sri Lanka in two Tests at home last month. Mpofu has been rewarded for picking up 11 wickets for Tuskers in his team’s win by 32 runs over Rhinos in a Logan Cup match recently played at Queens Sports Club. The lanky pace bowler last appeared in a Test match in the four-day contest against South Africa in December 2017.

Batsman Kevin Kasuza, who suffered concussion after being hit by the ball on the head during both of those matches, has retained his place in the side.

Zimbabwe will leave for Dhaka on Friday and will first face the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in a two-day practice match scheduled for 18-19 February before the Test match is played.

Williams is only expected to join the team for the three-match One Day International series against Bangladesh to be staged in Syhlet on 1, 3 and 6 March.

The tour will conclude with Zimbabwe and Bangladesh meeting in two Twenty20 Internationals set for 9 and 11 March in Dhaka.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine(captain), Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Christopher Mpofu, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma

