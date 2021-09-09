Chimedza carries country’s hopes at J3 Wanderers Juniors ITF tennis tourney

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’S Sasha Chimedza remains the country’s only hope at the ongoing J3 Wanderers Juniors ITF tennis tourney being held in Johannesburg, South Africa that has seen several players making exits in the first round.

After a dismal performance by the country’s junior players last week at another ITF Juniors tourney in Pretoria, there had been hope players will improve this week but most fell by the wayside in the first round.

Chimedza managed to reach the semifinals and will take on South Africa’s Heike Van Vuuren in a match scheduled for later today (Thursday).

Other players that have fallen by the wayside include Kudzai Chapepa who exited in the first round courtesy of a loss to Lilitha Ndungane while Ethan Sibanda lost to top seed Devin Badenhorst, 6-4, 7-6 (5) while Benedict Badza went down 6-4, 6-2 to Logan Stoltz while Lyle Zaloumis managed to reach the second round with a victory over Gerard Henning in the first round but then fell 6-3, 6-0 to Alexander Edley in the next stage.

Tanya Midzi beat Ashtyn Carson 6-2, 6-4 in the first round but lost to Erin McKenzie, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

