Chimedza through to third round of ITF J60 tourney

ZIMBABWE’s top player in the girls’ singles Sasha Chimedza pulled through to the next stage of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) J60 tournament after beating Michelle Geznenge in the second round at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

Chimedza, seeded second overcame Geznenge from Germany 7-5, 6-1 to advance to the third round.

The Zimbabwean player, who is one of the top local junior players at the tournament, had a bye in the first round played on Monday.

The 16-year-old said she was approaching the tournament with an open mind despite her familiarity with the opponents.

“I think it’s going to be a really competitive tournament especially when you start playing people you have played before or people you know.

“You know how they compete and that is going to be a very tough mental battle for everyone. And I think the competition is going to be really high.

“I am expecting some tough matches like from everybody. Everybody is going to be playing tough matches and I think it will be good,” said Chimedza.

Chimedza is based at the ITF Centre in Tunisia.

“I have been there for three months or so. It’s been good, very tough, far away from home but I think it’s been a good experience for me to really work and improve on myself and my game and get tougher in the sport,” said Chimedza.

Fourth seed Tadiwanashe Mauchi, Zahara El Zein and Julie Tungamirai also advanced to the next round when they won their matches yesterday. They also had byes in the first round.

Mauchi outclassed Petra Koszo of Hungary 6-0, 6-0 while El Zein dismissed Rutendo Chirimumimba 6-1, 6-3. Tungamirai defeated Zvikomborero Mtutu 6-2, 6-2.

In the boys singles seventh seed Takura Mhwandagara also had a good day on court when he defeated South Africa’s Tshepang Maisela 6-0, 6-3.

Mhwandagara, who is based in South Africa is excited to be back home and taking part in the tournaments.

The J60 tournament is the first of three events that include two J100 events being hosted by Tennis Zimbabwe.

“I am very happy to be back home and playing these three tournaments…very special tournaments for me. I have competed very well, I have really good results in these tournaments.

“Last year I managed to get into the finals for one of the doubles and I had good results for singles as well.

“The atmosphere is very good, I mean everybody is looking very promising, everyone is looking very focused and dedicated. We have seen a lot of good players here but we have now sort of acclimatised and I have sort of gotten the feel of the environment and I am feeling very comfortable.

“I am also one of the good players here, so they are also feeling my presence as well. So I am really happy, I am looking forward to the tournament and to the competition,” said Mhwandagara.

Ronan Mtisi dismissed Pavlos Chistoforakis 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets and fellow Zimbabwean Thompson Thomu also had a fruitful day when he beat Tafara Nhokwara 7-5, 6-0 to proceed to the next round.