China donates more vaccines to Zimbabwe

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

CHINA has donated another 200 000 doses of SinoPharm vaccine to Zimbabwe to bolster the country’s ongoing inoculation targeting frontline workers, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr. Guo Shaochun has said.

Ambassador Shaochun said China informed President Mnangagwa of the new development in a virtual meeting held today.

The ambassador said the two countries enjoyed cordial relations and China was standing in solidarity with Zimbabwe to curb the marauding pandemic.

“Just now I had an online meeting with His Excellence Emmerson Mnangagwa announcing that China has decided to donate another 200 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Zimbabwe. Facing this global pandemic, what we need is solidarity and action. China is committed to standing with the Zimbabwean people,” he said on his micro blogging and social networking service Twitter account.

China recently donated 200 000 doses of SinoPharm vaccine which saw the country rolling out immunization last week with nationwide vaccination having started on Monday.

India has also donated 75 000 doses of Covax vaccine while Russia also donated 12 000 doses of the vaccine. This adds on to the 600 000 doses which the country purchased from China.

This brings the total vaccines to 1 million.

The country is targeting 60 percent of the population to achieve head immunity.