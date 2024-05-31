Chinese national up for murder

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

A CHINESE miner, Cai Yulong (58) from Stone Still Mine 10, Marandure Farm in Zhombe appeared before the Kwekwe Magistrates’ court facing one count each of murder, attempted murder and assault.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said on 26 May 2024, Goni Goni (23), Komborerai Shariwa (24), John Muchawaya (34) and Lovemore Mapfanya (20) all of Village Tirivanhu, Chief Njelele, Gokwe were working underground at Blackhand 10 Mine, Zhombe in Kwekwe, when they were attacked by the accused person for encroaching on his farm.

“The four encroached into another shaft at Blue Belle Mine, Zhombe which is owned by the accused person. Allegations are that the accused person who was armed with a pistol approached them and shot Goni Goni once on the left thigh. He died on the spot. He is also alleged to have shot John Muchawaya thrice: once on the left knee, once on the right ankle and once on the left thigh,” read part of the statement.

“Muchawaya sustained three gunshot wounds and he is currently admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital. Further allegations are that the accused person hit Lovemore Mapfanya once on the head with a fist. Mapfanya fled from the scene and filed a Police report leading to the arrest of the accused person.”

The accused person was remanded in custody to 11 June 2024.