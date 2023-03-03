Chinoi takes lead on Maxi Bulawayo Open Golf Championship opening day

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

PROFESSIONAL golfer, Robson Chinoi on Thursday took a three-point lead after day one of the 2023 Maxi Bulawayo Open Golf Championship taking place at Bulawayo Golf Club.

At the close of day one, the renowned golfer shot a round of 63 to go on top of the leaderboard of the championship that has 55 golfers from around Zimbabwe and outside.

Chinoi is followed by another Zimbabwean professional, Nyasha Muyambo who shot a round of 66 to trail by three while Ben Follet-Smith and Promise Sombreiro in position three and four respectively finished with identical round scores on 67.

Dugmore and Fellowship runner up, Mathew Williams ended the day in fifth position with a round score of 69 followed by Nevy Milazi with a score of 70. Last year’s Maxi Open winner and defending champion, Ignatius Mketekete got off to a bad start as he shot a round score of 70, sitting in position seven followed by Morton Kombai on a score of 71.

Phillip Tshuma and Malawi’s Paul Chidale with identical scores of 71 are in position nine and 10 to complete the top 10 leaderboard of the tournament after day one.

The tournament, which features both professional and amateur golfers in the country, continues today for the second round of play. It is bankrolled by Arenel Sweets and Biscuits, through their Maxi brand. – @brandon_malvin