Chipinge accident claims 35

Chipinge Correspondent

AT least 35 people died in an accident that occurred at Christina Dairy Farm along Jopa Skyline Road in Chipinge in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police in Chipinge confirmed the accident in which several other people were also injured.

Chipinge Civil Protection Unit chairperson Mr William Mashava said the district has already activated its disaster system.

“A St Charles Lwanga High School bus which was carrying 98 passengers who are ZCC church congregants who were going to Mbungo for the Easter pilgrimage was involved in an accident around midnight.

“29 passengers died on the spot while six others died upon admission at the hospital, 41 other passengers were injured and are admitted at Chipinge District Hospital,” he said.