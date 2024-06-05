Chirewa passport issue sorted?

Sports Reporter

Tawanda Chirewa was by last night expected to rejoin the Warriors camp after having gone back to Harare to sort out his Zimbabwean passport.

The Wolves star who is yet to make his national team debut didn’t have a Zimbabwean passport and was set to miss the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium tomorrow.

But authorities have been running around to try and have the issue sorted.

And Chirewa travelled back to Harare on Tuesday to collect his passport.

Coach Jairos Tapera said Chirewa was expected back in South Africa last night.

“Chirewa has no bigger issue. He had a British passport so he was not going to be eligible to play for the Warriors.

“The authorities knew that and they made the necessary arrangements and he has gone back home to collect the passport,” said Tapera.

“He has since collected the passport and he will be back to rejoin his peers tonight.”