Chirinda debacle…How Ngezi beat Bosso, DeMbare to his signature

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Dynamos tabled a US$8 000 offer for the services of former Bulawayo Chiefs striker, Obriel Chirinda, which Amakhosi Amahle turned down, Zimpapers Sports Hub, can reveal.

Chirinda, who was last season in great scoring form that saw him being named Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up, was recently unveiled by reigning league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars who reportedly made a better offer for the services of the Warriors forward on a permanent deal.

In a letter dated 10 January 2024 that was seen by this publication, DeMbare chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze wrote:

“Pursuant to the telephone conversation meeting the chairman of Bulawayo Chiefs, Lovemore Sibanda and the chairman of Dynamos, Maunganidze (Moses) some days ago pertaining to the above matter, Dynamos Football Club hereby formally request for the services of player Obriel Chirinda. Dynamos FC is aware that Obriel Chirinda is still in your books and offers US$8 000 for the services of Obriel Chirinda to Dynamos FC.”

In their response through a letter written by their administrator Allen Mandigora, dated 26 January 2024, which this publication has, Bulawayo Chiefs declined DeMbare’s offer.

“Bulawayo Chiefs thank you for your interest in Obriel Chirinda and for making a transfer offer. We are flattered by your interest, Bulawayo Chiefs FC must respectfully decline your request because a deal has been sealed with another club (Ngezi Platinum Stars), we apologise for the inconvenience caused. However, we appreciate your understanding, time and effort,” wrote Mandingora.

However, last week it was reported that the player was in the eye of a storm after allegedly signing for two Premiership sides Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars. Chirinda’s camp is said to have met Dynamos officials in December last year amid revelations by an impeccable source that the Glamour Boys also engaged the player on a personal level dangling a monetary figure on the understanding that Bulawayo Chiefs were in breach of contract as they owed him some payments, which could have rendered Chirinda a free agent.

However, we have it on good authority that Chirinda’s contract with Chiefs was set to run out in December 2024.

“The player was also approached on a personal level. Dynamos were in consistent talks with him making some financial promises that were going to be directed to him and we hear that he was paid an agreed fee. However, the player was formally cleared by Bulawayo Chiefs to head to Ngezi Platinum Stars,” said the source.

With Dynamos holding their private “contract” with Chirinda in hand while engaging Amakhosi Amahle whom they were reportedly prepared to compensate, the striker was signing for Ngezi. The Glamour Boys are now seeking recourse with the Harare giants writing to the Premier Soccer League to inform them about the situation.

The stocky and pacey Chirinda had a fine 2023 season, a year in which former Highlanders coach Baltermar Brito put in on record that he was in desperate need of his services. This publication can reveal that on 21 June 2023 through their chief executive officer Ronald Moyo, Bosso made a loan request to Bulawayo Chiefs for Chirinda’s services.

“We would like to formally request for the services of the above named player (Obriel Chirinda) on loan. If you are agreeable to our request we will take care of his salary, travel and camping allowances, winning bonuses and medicals during his loan period,” wrote Moyo.

It would turn out that Bulawayo Chiefs were agreeable to the Bosso request on a condition that the Bulawayo football giants would also loan out striker Lynoth Chikuhwa to them for six months.

“With reference to your letter dated 21 June 2023, Bulawayo Chiefs will loan Obriel Chirinda for six months to Highlanders FC on the following conditions: Highlanders FC shall also loan Lynoth Chikuhwa to Bulawayo Chiefs for this 2023 half soccer season that’s to fill Obriel Chirinda’s slot. Highlanders FC shall continue to provide upkeep and salaries to Lynoth Chikuhwa and also to Obriel Chirinda,” wrote Bulawayo Chiefs.

The deal did not materialise, and Brito was left cursing his football gods on why Bosso did not manage to land the Nguboyenja raised striker at a time Highlanders had a weak strikeforce made up of Chikuhwa, Stanley Ngala, Washington Navaya and young Calvin Chigonero. Bosso have since parted ways with Ngala and Navaya.

Chigonero, who was last season on loan to Bosso from Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision, has since made a permanent switch to Highlanders. -@FungaiMuderere