Chivi bask in 2nd Republic development

Mukudzei Chingwere in Chivi

Chivi North Constituency in Chivi District, Masvingo Province is basking in the glory of developmental projects championed by the Second Republic and cannot wait to affirm President Mnangagwa’s Presidency for continuation of projects, the ruling Zanu PF’s party’s parliamentary candidate has said.

Cde Godfrey Mukungunugwa, who is the revolutionary party’s parliamentary candidate for Chivi North Constituency, said this in an interview with The Herald ahead of a presidium rally to be addressed by Vice President and party Second Secretary, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, at Chigapa Primary School.

Vice President Chiwenga is expected here this morning for a rally meant to share the ruling party’s developmental projects championed by the Second Republic since 2017 as well as what the party’s plans in the next five years.

Pollsters are tipping President Mnangagwa and the ruling party to romp to victory in harmonized elections slated for August 23.

Cde Mukungunugwa told The Herald that prior to the coming on board of the Second Republic Chivi had serious water supply challenges with dams running dry thus negatively impacting people’s lives.

To address the water supply challenges, all the 11 wards in the constituency have had boreholes drilled under President Mnangagwa’s national borehole drilling scheme which is meant to ensure that the populace, in every corner of the country, get easy access to clean drinking water.

The boreholes are also supplying dip tanks, irrigation schemes. Some boreholes were also drilled near dams for people’s drinking and such dams include Dhume, Chavandimo Maziva Ndagara.

Cde Mukungunugwa said the expected arrival of VP Chiwenga was good for the constituency and they will take the opportunity to show national leadership their appreciation for the developmental projects by the Second Republic through voting for President Mnangagwa and all Zanu PF candidates this month.

“We are expecting Vice President Chiwenga to come and address us today, this is such a big day for us,” said Cde Mukungunugwa, “hosting the presidium is something which cannot be taken lightly and this happening at a time our constituency has benefited immensely from President Mnangagwa’s development thrust.

“In Chivi North we have 11 wards, Chivi had serious water supply challenges, initially the target was to have three boreholes per ward and we have since achieved that target.

“We now have irrigation schemes. Dip tanks are now working and water for domestic use is now available powered by solar powered boreholes at dams which have dried up. This is a short-term measure, in the long run more dams will be constructed.

“We have a new Primary School that was opened this year, and two clinics, Zvemapere Clinic is complete and Mutangi Clinic is almost complete. It will be opened soon, hopefully this month.

“These are the things that have always wanted and now they have been delivered, the people of Chivi are very happy and are willing to show their appreciation by resoundingly voting for Zanu PF,” said Cde Mukungunugwa.

Through devolution funds Mhandamabwe Primary School was also built so as to reduce distance travelled by children to school.

Cde Mukungunugwa is also implementing a massive tower lights project to reduce criminal activity around business centers at night.