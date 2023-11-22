Cholera cases on the rise: Cabinet

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Cholera cases are on the rise in the country with reports that during the period 9 to 15 November 2023, there were 1 259 new suspected cholera cases reported compared to 437 reported the previous week.

Cabinet received an update on the cholera outbreak from the Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable Dr. Douglas Mombeshora.

In response to the cholera challenges, deliveries of procured medicines and commodities to Natpharm started on the 7th of November 2023 and redistribution to provinces and districts had already commenced. Regarding water and sanitation, point-of-use water treatment chemicals are being distributed in the affected households

In a Post Cabinet Briefing, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said Goromonzi, Mudzi, Mutasa and Mutoko are the new districts that reported cases during this period.

“The highest number of cholera cases during this period were from Harare (323); Chitungwiza (206) and Buhera 68.

The government however said that intensified Risk Communication and Community engagement including involvement of religious and local leadership, intensified and school health education on cholera and other diseases be intensified, and utilization of existing media houses and digital platforms for content dissemination be continued.

They also suggested that there be improved safe water access to communities through the rehabilitation of boreholes and the drilling of new ones.

“Public health measures be enforced in all communities reporting cholera cases, including restrictions of gatherings in all cholera affected areas, and supervision of all burials in all cholera affected areas and that vending be restricted to designated areas only,” said Dr Muswere.

Since Harare City Council is failing to provide water and sanitation facilities, the Government is intervening including in the maintenance of Harare City Council Water Bowsers; and the Ministry of Health and Child Care should intensify the monitoring of all provinces.

