Cholera spreads to 58 districts

Harare Bureau

CHOLERA has now spread to 58 districts countrywide following a surge of new infections over the festive season when movement of people across the country peaked, Government has confirmed.

According to the latest Ministry of Health and Child Care situational report, as of last week, more than 16 000 suspected cases of cholera had been recorded countrywide. New cases of cholera were reported in Uzumba Maramba-Pfungwe, Mazowe, Mbire, Centenary, Kariba and Zvimba over the holiday season.

However, Harare, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces remain the most affected. Ministry of Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Dr Aspect Maunganidze said: “Cholera has spread to 58 districts across the country following a surge in cases over the festive season as people were moving to and from the affected areas as well as the flooding caused by the increased rainfall.”

Dr Maunganidze said Government was enhancing its response to the outbreak by setting up mobile cholera treatment centres in the most affected areas.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to set up cholera treatment centres in areas where cases are being reported and setting up oral rehydration centres in the community. We have been raising awareness on cholera prevention and control measures such as washing of hands at all times before handling food and after using toilets.”

Following the opening of schools for the first term last week, Dr Maunganidze called on education authorities to continue observing preventive protocols to ensure the safety of children.

“We are also encouraging people not to use unsafe water from flooded and shallow wells and also to boil all the water they use for domestic purposes including for drinking. Good hygiene practices in schools are being emphasised with our health care workers working with school headmasters in this regard to avoid the spread of cholera within schools. Water and soap should be made available in all schools for hand washing. Vending at school entrances should be avoided.”