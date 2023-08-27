Chris Mpofu steers Queens Cricket Club to second National Premier League game

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

QUEENS Cricket Club bowlers stood up to the task to help their team secure their second victory of the 2023 National Premier League (NPL) at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday.

Queens Cricket Club thumped Scorpions Cricket Club by 105 runs to move to 20 points after six matches, as they aim to secure a top eight finish in the league.

After they were sent in to bat first, Queens were bowled out for 183 runs all out in 43,5 overs before their bowlers put in a brilliant show to wipe out their opponents for just 78 runs in 25,2 overs.

Veteran Chris Mpofu led from the front with the bat for Queens Cricket Club, falling six runs short of his half century on 44 runs from 90 balls. Opening batter, Dalubuhle Mboyi scored 40 runs from 58 balls as Queens could not breach the 200 run mark with the bat. Tinaye Shayamano was Queens’ third leading run scorer with 30 on the board after facing 37 balls.

Nyasha Dube started with the ball for Scorpions Cricket Club, finishing with figures 4/29 in 5,5 overs. Nkosilathi Nungu and the skipper Blessing Muzite took two scalps each for the visitors.

In their defence, Queens bowlers put up a brilliant show with the ball. The bowling attack was led by captain, Tanatswa Bechani who put a five star performance to finish with one of the best figures in the tournament. Bechani took seven wickets for just 13 runs in 7,2 overs leading the Queens rout with the ball. The other three wickets were taken by the experienced Isheunopa Musekwa who finished with figures of 3/22 in seven overs. Only three Scorpions batters managed to cross double figures, with Muzite top scoring with 27 runs from 40 balls while Costa Zhou fell for 16 runs from as many deliveries. Gabriel Jaya scored with 13 runs.

The other Bulawayo team in action, Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) suffered a heavy 177 runs defeat at the hands of defending champions Gladiators Cricket Club. BAC remain with 10 points from six matches. Gladiators scored 282/5 in 45 overs before going on to bowl out BAC for just 105 runs in 29,1 overs.

In other matches, Takashinga Patriots 1 registered an eight wickets victory over Mbizo Cricket Club while the match between Westside Cricket Club and Takashinga Patriots 2 was abandoned due to bad light. Uprising Cricket Club recorded a 46 runs win over Mutare Sports Club to round up week six of the country’s premier club cricket competition. – @brandon_malvin