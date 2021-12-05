Chriss (15) ventures into music production

Samantha Munyurwa, Sunday Life Reporter

A 15-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo lad Jonathan Christiaan Mollentze has broken into the music scene with a hip-hop hit, “Why did you go”.

Chriss, son to songstress Felistas Mollentze, has also been shown the ropes of being a music producer.

“The song is an expression of my emotions after a person who I held close in my heart had left.”

He was inspired into singing by the likes of Nasty C (South Africa), who also started singing at a young age.

“I started singing at the age of seven, not only did I know I could, but my parents also noticed and encouraged me to perfect my skill and since then I was inspired by artistes like Nasty C, Eminem and Tye the Royal,” he said.

His mother, Mollentze, said her son was one of the best young artistes she has ever worked with.

“Christian is a very talented boy as he can produce music, write the song and sing it again. In every way he can sing better than I do, he is also the one who produced my song entitled Love Song, where he worked together with VG.”

Chriss said he ventured into producing last year.

“Last year I decided to venture into music production because I was tired of downloading instrumentals that I would never use due to copyright issues.

So, the first official song I produced was Love Song by Felistas Mollentze, my mum at Audio Factory and Fragile by Lady Tate and Gugue at Royalty Entertainment”.

The young artiste will on Saturday host a live gig underlined by Royalty Entertainment at Elite 400 in Bulawayo.