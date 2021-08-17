Christ Embassy Pastor arrested over unvaccinated congregants

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

A HARARE-based Christ Embassy Ministries pastor has been arrested for violating Covid-19 regulations after police found a gathering of 50 unvaccinated members congregated in Harare’s Glen View high density suburb on Sunday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Monday said the pastor was fined $2 000 while some of the church members are still assisting police with investigations.

“The ZRP urges members of the public to take heed of the government’s pronouncement on the opening of churches. On 15 August 2021 police arrested a Christ Embassy pastor in Glen View 3, Harare after a gathering involving 50 unvaccinated congregates,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Last week the government said churches could resume in-person services but only for fully vaccinated congregants, who have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Congregants are also required to wear masks, observe social distancing and sanitise on entry.

While no limit was placed on the number attending a particular service, the social distance requirements mean that the church leaders will have to limit numbers so that the need is met. Meanwhile, reports indicate that most traditional churches like the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Methodist and Reformed Church in Zimbabwe, among others, did not conduct services this past Sunday as most of their members are not vaccinated.