Church constructs classroom blocks at six Bulawayo schools

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on Thursday commissioned three classroom blocks at Cowdray Park Primary School, which were part of a project embarked on in partnership with a church organization.

Six Bulawayo schools benefitted from the partnership.

In September last year, the Government through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education engaged in a partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints through signing a five-year memorandum of understating.

The relationship has seen the construction of more than five blocks equipped with furniture and installation of tanks among other facilities at different schools.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Bulawayo, Cde Judith Ncube, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, said the new economic order initiative being implemented by the Second Republic has presented opportunities for Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) and Joint Ventures (JVs) in the development of the education sector to create long-term returns for various stakeholders.

“Over the years, the Government of Zimbabwe with the assistance of development partners has invested in the development of schools in the country.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is fully supportive of investment models that facilitate increased private sector participation in the education sector, such as Joint Ventures and Build-Operate -and-Transfer (BOT) which, where applicable, will be underpinned by necessary Government approvals within the framework of the Joint Ventures Act,” said Dr Ndlovu.

It is against this background, that the Ministry signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints on 22 September last year.

With just a year having gone by, the partnership has already started bearing fruits which Dr Ndlovu highlighted.

“To date, our partner, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has constructed a two by two classroom blocks at this school, Cowdray Primary School and completed a one by two classroom block as well. Constructed a one by two classroom block, and an administration block at Mncumbatha Secondary School.

“The school’s manual borehole was resuscitated to a solar powered one and installed with two by 10 000 water litre tanks. Constructed a one by two classroom block and a Science laboratory at Mandwandwe High School in Mzilikazi District,” said Dr Ndlovu.

The partnership has also seen the construction of a one by two classroom block at Emganwini High School in Imbizo District. A Food Technology and Textile Technology block has also been rehabilitated together with an ablution block at Maphisa Primary School in Mzilikazi District.

Construction of a one by two classroom block and drilling of a borehole, equipped with a solar system, installed a 10 000 water tank has also been done at Pumula South Secondary School in Khami District.

All the completed classroom blocks were fully equipped with 40 desks, 40 chairs and two tables and chairs for use by the teachers. The specialist room at Maphisa Primary in Sizinda was equipped with 50 chairs, 12 work tables, 25 sewing machines, two gas stoves, a four plate electric stove, a refrigerator and some cutlery.

The commissioning of the classroom block was attended by senior Government officials in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Ministry of Local Government and Public Works as well as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints leadership.