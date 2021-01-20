Churches mourn Dr S B Moyo

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Amalgamated Council of Churches has joined Zimbabweans in mourning the death of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lt Gen (Rtd) Dr Sibusiso Moyo saying the country has lost an illustrious and gallant son of the soil.

In a condolence message, ZACC Patron Jimayi Muduvuri described the late Dr Moyo as a renowned and chivalrous son of the soil.

“The late Foreign Affairs Minister was an illustrious and gallant son of the soil who devoted his entire life from his teenage days to the armed struggle for the liberation of the motherland, it’s post war reconstruction and formation of its defence and security apparatus,” said Muduvuri.

He extended his condolences to His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa, the Government, Zanu PF party, the Moyo family, colleagues in the Defence Forces and Cabinet, comrades and friends on the untimely sad loss of the gallant son of the soil.

Muduvuri said the late Minister of Foreign Affairs will be remembered as a revolutionary and post-independence soldier par excellence.

” As a nation and indeed the christian community, we find solace in the fact that he fought a good fight. They say heroes don’t die, they rest.Their visions live for eternity and the baton stick has been passed on us to take Zimbabwe forward and not to betray the legacy that he left behind. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” added Muduvuri.