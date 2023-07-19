Churches take a stance against Drug Abuse

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Hon Judith Ncube has urged youths from Bulawayo to refrain from perpetual use of drugs.

The Minister said this during an event on drug awareness that was hosted by Mountain View Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Lobengula West last Saturday.

In a speech read on her behalf by the provincial Deputy Director of the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Recreation Mr Isiah Mpofu, Minister Ncube noted that several reasons lead to drug abuse like stress, anxiety, depression and it is now a national problem that requires collective approach if we were to win the fight.

“Together we can plot a sound trajectory that will lead us to the promise land- a drug-free Lobengula, a drug-free Lobengula West, a drug free Bulawayo and a drug free Zimbabwe,” she said.

Min Ncube said a study conducted in Zimbabwe indicated that the prevalence of drug abuse is at 57% among the people, the most commonly abused drug and substances are marijuana and alcohol.

She urged parents to take drugs awareness talks seriously at home, educate their children on the danger that comes with using them and also act as role models in their teachings.

“Teens are prone to use drugs if there is a family history of drug abuse, if they have a mental or behavioral health condition, if they are impulsive and risk takers, if they have a history of a traumatic event, or if they have a low self-esteem. Therefore, parental involvement is key to the remedy. As parents we should become positive role models to the younger generations,” said the Minister.

Mr Tinashe Nyashanu from the Youth in Combined Action Against Drugs and Substance Abuse (YICAASA), spoke about how their organisation is strongly against drug abuse.

“All drugs are dangerous not just that they are not healthy for your mental state, drugs such an alcohol, ecstasy, cocaine, dagga and crystal meth are very dangerous and we urge our community to stop using them in order to become a healthy community all together,” said Mr Nyashanu.