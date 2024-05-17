Church’s Spoliation Order bid against NRZ thwarted, as Supreme Court dismisses appeal

The Supreme Court has struck off the roll an appeal by a Harare Church over a High Court decision to throw out its application for a spoliation order against the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) after it was evicted from the parastatal’s premises.

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Hlekani Mwayera on Wednesday struck the matter off with the consent of the parties to the dispute.

She did not make an order for costs.

Ojei Ventures Private Limited and Redeemed House of God Church took the NRZ to the Supreme Court after a High Court judge dismissed their application for a spoliation order in a long-drawn eviction dispute.

Ojei Ventures and Redeemed House of God Church alleged they had been forcibly evicted from the premises in Harare which they had been leasing from the NRZ since 2003 and effected some developments.

NRZ has maintained that the applicants’ lease was not renewed due to rental arrears and the former tenant was given a three-month notice to vacate the premises in August last year.

The tenant owed the NRZ more than US$ 200,000 in rental arrears.

When the three months lapsed, the tenant filed for spoliation at the High Court, which he lost.

This is the second time the appeal has been struck off the roll for not complying with Supreme Court rules.

Previously, the matter was struck off after the appellants failed to lodge security fees for costs as required by Supreme Court rules.