City disinfection exercise to go one beyond Covid-19

THE disinfection exercise underway in Bulawayo is set to be a routine exercise as the city pushes to regain its status as one the cleanliest cities in the region.

The local authority embarked on the exercise, in partnership with the police to disinfect the city using Public Order Vehicles (POVs), as a means of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the city.

The local authority mixes about 45 litres of Hydrogen peroxide, a chemical compound that acts as a mild antiseptic, with water inside the POVs which have a water carrying capacity of 4 500 litres.

To date the local authority has covered the Central Business District, Nkulumane, Entumbane, Makokoba, Emganwini, and Nketa.

Responding to questions from Sunday News the local authority’s senior public relations officer, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said resources permitting the exercise will now be done periodically.

She commended the people of Bulawayo for the high levels of cooperation they had exhibited during the exercise.

“The council is working with partners who have donated the disinfectant and have promised to replenish supplies when these deplete. Resources permitting the exercise will be done routinely.

“The chemical used targets viruses which may already be on surfaces and therefore has an instant action. Sanitising the environment involves removing the infective organism once it comes into contact with the chemical. The chemical does not have a residual effect and therefore the public is urged to complement the spraying programme by practicing good hygiene,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said the city was targeting to complete the exercise by Friday.

She however, warned members of the public that the chemical at high concentration can cause burns which is why the local authority was taking precautionary measures for people to stay indoors during spraying so as to avoid any effects that may arise from exposure.

