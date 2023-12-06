Civil Registry Department extends working hours

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

THE CIVIL Registry Department has extended its working hours in the passport section in anticipation of the high volumes they expect to receive during the festive season.

In a statement, the department advised members of the public that during weekdays they will be opened from 7am to 7pm while on Saturdays they it will operate from 8am to 3pm.

“The Civil Registry Department wishes to advise its valuable clients that it has extended its working hours in the Passport Section with immediate effect. The festive season is the busiest period for the Department.

“With industry and schools closed, and returning citizens from the diaspora taking advantage of their visit to have their documents processed, the Department witnesses an influx of clients visiting its passport offices,” reads the statement.

The department further noted that the situation was further exacerbated by the recent announcement by the Government in relation to the proposed increase of passport fees with effect from 1 January 2024, which has contributed to clients rushing to apply for passports before the deadline

The department is currently offering the Ordinary passport for US$120 issued after seven working days and emergency and express passport for US$220 issued after 48hours.