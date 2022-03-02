Civil servants revert to normal working hours

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CABINET has announced that civil servants will now revert to normal working hours in view of the opening up of the economy and the need to enhance service delivery to citizens.

This will see the government employees being expected to start work at 745am, knocking off at 445pm.

This was announced by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon. Monica Mutsvangwa while delivering the post cabinet briefing.

The Minister further revealed that with the continued engagements and following the signing of a salaries agreement with the civil servants, they had continued to record improved figures especially from teachers attending lessons.

“By Friday, 25 February, 2022, the attendance at schools by both teachers and learners was at 91.7 percent and 85 percent, respectively. Cabinet was also informed that Government and Civil Service Representatives negotiated and agreed on improved conditions of service for civil servants.

“In view of the opening up of the economy and the need to enhance service delivery to citizens, Cabinet also resolved that, going forward, the entire civil service should revert to normal working hours, that is 745am to 445pm,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Cabinet further resolved to embark on a vaccination blitz in the country as part of the Covid-19 response and ensuring that communities are protected against a potential 5th wave.

“The nation is also being advised that preparations are underway for the planned national vaccination blitz. The Blitz will include the 12 to 15-year age group, in line with the recent Cabinet directive.

“Accordingly, all Ministries will provide maximum support to the blitz with a view to protecting communities against severe impact of a potential 5th wave and as such, Cabinet would like to encourage all citizens who have not yet been vaccinated to go and get vaccinated since we are not yet out of the woods,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

According to the latest Covid-19 statistics, as of Tuesday the country recorded 491 new cases and no deaths meaning Zimbabwe has had 236 871 confirmed cases, including 226 732 recoveries and 5 395 deaths. To date, a total of 4 361 564 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.