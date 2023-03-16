Classroom block collapse into a mineshaft

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

AT least seven pupils at Globe and Phoenix Primary school in Kwekwe’s Central Business District, Midlands Province have been reported injured after a classroom block collapsed into a mine shaft on Thursday morning.

Efforts to get a comment from the Zimbabwe Republic Police were fruitless as Midlands Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said he was still seeking details on the incident.

However, sources close to the incident said at least seven students were injured in the accident.

The school last year was forced to decommission some of its classroom blocks after the school went under siege from illegal goldpanners who were randomly digging within its premises.

More details to follow…

