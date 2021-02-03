Cleanbox donates Covid-19 medical equipment to UBH

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

A LOCAL Non-Governmental Organisation Cleanbox has donated various Covid-19 medical equipment to United Bulawayo Hospitals in Bulawayo to help in isolation wards.

The donation included sanitizers, 30 face masks, latex gloves and surgery disposable gowns

Cleanbox Operations Manager Mr Obey Sibanda said they partnered with Ladies from Australia in to source the materials.

“Ladies in Australia assisted us raise US$1 000 which was used to buy 1500 face masks for UBH and Harare Central Hospital.

“The consignment also included latex gloves (50 boxes), one face shield, 10 disposable gowns and five litres of sanitizer and one hand sanitizer for each health institution,” he said.

UBH acting chief executive officer Dr Narcisius Dzvanga said the institution was grateful for the donation that will go a long way in helping health workers and patients.

“We find ourselves having to contend with more Covid-19 cases and the donations are welcome as they are assisting us dealing with the pandemic.

“We are in need of more protective equipment as we have to change it every hour and with the second wave still with us, we are desperately in need of more PPE,” he said.

Dr Dzvanga revealed they are admitting 22 patients a day to the hospital’s isolation ward, which they have expanded to accommodate 150 patients with 16 beds reserved for ICU.

He said rumors that patients are going hungry at the hospital were not true as they have enough food but patients should not expect special food.

Dr Dzvanga allayed fears they have run out of oxygen saying they have adequate stock.