Clock ticking on Vubachikwe illegal tenants

ILLEGAL tenants and squatters who had occupied mine houses or had them illegally sublet by mine workers at Vubachikwe Gold Mine in Gwanda face a bleak future as management moves in to flush them out and take control of the situation, authorities have said.

This follows a tightening up of security on the Duration Gold-run mine, which was closed in late 2022 following an illegal strike that left operations crippled and was sponsored by anarchists bent on destabilisation.

Following a surge in illegal mining in the area, management engaged the Support Unit, which has registered great strides in

bringing back normalcy on the mining lease and sending illegal miners scampering.

Now, management is focused on reclaiming living quarters in an extensive audit and an eviction process, ahead of the mine’s reopening through a restart plan put together by the mine owners and technical experts.

“Some workers had decided to leave following the closure after the illegal strike and many sub-let accommodation either to illegal miners or some workers from neighbouring mining operations that were struggling to find accommodation against the express rules of our housing policy and as a result we now need to flush them out forthwith,” said mine manager, Mr None Kananji.

“In line with best practices, we have sent out a notification that we will be carrying out this exercise and anyone who is occupying the houses but is not our employee will be flushed out whilst those who are subletting company houses shall also be evicted as that is an infringement on the housing policy,” he added.

Kananji said the exercise will be held alongside the Support Unit and mine security and would be a necessary step in clearing the way for the implementation of a plan to restart operations.

“We have a restart project on the cards and this can only be done when our assets have been secured and we can account for

everyone who is on our property as well as know their status as legal settlers.”

Meanwhile in related news, the mine’s spokesperson, Robert Mukondiwa, warned of the problems associated with bringing

in of illegal settlers as a burden on social amenities meant for legitimate tenants.

“You may have seen and read ridiculous apocalyptic stories on the possibility of a cholera outbreak after a mere couple of

days after we got a water cut.

“While that was an exaggerated and preposterous report driven by malice and while we expect more of the same from the same source, the fact of the matter is illegal settlers on our mine need to be flushed out so that genuine beneficiaries can be catered for, in especially our power and water supply,” said Mukondiwa.

“Going forward, we will have to start rationing both power and water even further only because of an added burden, thanks to people who otherwise should not be benefitting from company housing, water and electricity and yet are hell-bent on causing trouble ahead of our restart,” he said.

“While it is unfair to further ration water and power, this is a decision that has been reached owing to an unnecessarily large bill accumulated from providing for illegal aliens on the property.”