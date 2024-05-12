Close to 100 000 passports uncollected

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Registrar-General’s office has called on citizens who have applied for passports to collect them and pave the way for new applications saying they have close to 100 000 uncollected passports.

Registrar-General Mr Henry Machiri told Sunday News in an interview that there were passports that had not been collected for some time now and suspicions were that some of the people could have died.

He said the Civil Registry Department has so far issued over 1 100 000 e-passports since the inception of the programme and does not see them going back to the era of working with a backlog.

Mr Machiri said the number of applications spiked during the just-ended school holidays as learners took the opportunity to apply for the travel document.

“We managed to clear our backlog in September 2022 and all is well, we will never have a backlog again. We have said to those that we managed to clear when we had a backlog, come and collect your passports. Some have been collected but a number have not yet been collected. E-Passports that have been enrolled are 1 111 625, e-passports collected/issued are 1 052 169 and the total number of uncollected machine-readable passports is 96 725. We are encouraging people to go to the offices where they submitted their applications and collect them from there. If you applied in Bulawayo go there and collect your passport,” said Mr Machiri.

He attributed the non-collection to slight delays in processing the e-passports and applicants assuming that the documents would not be processed.

He further said the RG’s office has been improving its information dissemination when a passport is processed and when it is ready for collection.

“We are also trying to devise other ways of informing those who will have applied for passports that their passports are ready for collection. We have been sending them text messages when the passport is out but one might have changed the number as they wait so we will make other plans. Other uncollected passports are due to unfortunate events such as death. So the system we use will inform us of those who will have died while they waited to collect their documents. We do not have these statistics readily of the deceased but we can access them,” Mr Machiri said.

The Registrar-General said the thrust of the department is to spread the application of e-passports to more centres other than them being centralised in major provinces in the country.

“As you are aware, traditionally passports were only applied for at provincial offices, but now our new thrust under the Second Republic has been to decentralise this function to districts so that people do not crowd provincial offices. For example, Bulawayo used to cater for passports for people in Victoria Falls, Hwange, Lupane, the whole of Matabeleland North and Bulawayo itself.

“We have decentralised further and now the provincial capital of Matabeleland North, Lupane is issuing e-passports, Hwange District office is catering for people in Victoria Falls. These people no longer need to travel to Bulawayo,” he said.

In Matabeleland South Province he said Gwanda was the centre for passport applications and now it has been moved to other centres like the border town of Beitbridge.

In the Midlands, in addition to the Gweru office, Zvishavane now issues travel documents too. This is also being done in Mashonaland provinces.

The Registrar-General said they were implementing several projects under the 100-day cycle projects as the Civil Registry Department

“Our first 100-day project was to establish an e-passport office at Gokwe Centre and it will be operational before the end of the month. For the Johannesburg office, the trainers are going to train the staff that will be based there and immediately after that we will let you know when it is being commissioned,” said Mr Machiri.

He said all preparations were on course and network testing had been completed for the office to commence issuing of e-passports.

The Johannesburg office was created to cater for Zimbabweans in South Africa who need e-passports and can process 18 passports at one go and attend to at least 360 people daily.

Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country had been travelling back home to apply for passports and they had to wait for the passport to be issued. However, the e-passport has a turnaround time of 24 hours, three days and one week. It allows locals to apply for and access their passports quickly and return to work.

The RG said December is a peak period for the office as people come in large numbers to apply for e-passports.

“Our peak period is December and all school holidays because for a passport to be processed it requires that one comes down physically for biometrics. Parents cannot do so during school days and they wait for holidays so numbers increase this time. When the industry closes again in December there is an influx of people applying as they will have ample time to apply. The diasporans also come down for long holidays so we are processing a lot of applications during this time,” said Mr Machiri. – @NyembeziMu