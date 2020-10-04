Clubs reluctant to release players for Warriors friendly

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

WARRIORS coach, Zdravko “Loga” Logarusic’s plans to turn to foreign based players in preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualification tie against Algeria next month could hit a brick wall after several clubs reportedly declined to release players for the upcoming friendly against Malawi scheduled for next weekend.

Sources at Zifa said the association had written to the clubs of players that Loga has requested but there is a sizeable number of refusals by foreign teams. Loga turned to Warriors based outside the country with particular focus on Europe where leagues have been running.

Zifa communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela confirmed they had written to the clubs after being given the list by the national team gaffer. He, however, declined to release the names of the players that have been called up for duty saying that will be released tomorrow (Monday).

“Yes, we have written to clubs seeking players for national duty but the list will be released on Monday. I cannot comment further until then,” he said.

The Croat, who is expected back in the country tomorrow (Monday), told our sister paper, The Herald that he could not risk calling up local players who have spent the better part of this year on the sidelines following the suspension of the game as authorities battled the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have selected predominantly Europe-based players. There are no local players we have selected for this particular match. I haven’t had the chance to watch them in action. Remember, the league has not yet started in Zimbabwe, due to Covid-19, and players in the country haven’t been active.

“It is no joke for players to go for more than nine months without playing competitive football. Remember, before the season’s scheduled kick-off date in March, the local players had last played competitive football in December last year. That is a long period. Of course, some from other clubs (like FC Platinum and Highlanders) played some competitive football early this year but the games are too few to be of significance to their general fitness levels,” he was quoted saying.

Sources at Zifa said Loga might have to resort to local players to supplement his squad.

“He might have no option but turn to local players as some clubs replied and declined to release the players,” said the source.

Some of the players that Zifa had reportedly sent invitation letters to include skipper Knowledge Musona, talisman Khama Billiat, midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi and forward Tino Kadewere. Tanzania based Prince Dube, who has made a brilliant start to his career with Azam where he has scored three goals and provided an assist in his team’s fine start to the season is hugely expected to be part of the Warriors squad.

Azam have collected maximum points in the four matches they have played so far and are top of the log ahead of a home fixture against 13th placed Kagera Sugar at the Azam Complex Stadium this afternoon. Fifa indicated that clubs would not be obliged to release players for the tournaments after the world football governing body announced the World Cup qualifier dates and international dates for various competitions.