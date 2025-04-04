Collaboration key to economic growth through telecommunication

There is need for cooperation between the government, private sector players and international stakeholders to advance Zimbabwe’s digital transformation, a senior official has said.
Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Dingumuzi Phuti said this at the Business Times Annual Telecommunications Conference held in Harare on Thursday.
“ICTs can only do best when we collaborate and work together to enhance our progress,” he said.
He noted that modern and robust telecommunications infrastructure is essential for economic growth, adding that emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) present new opportunities to bridge the digital divide.
This year the conference was the second of its kind, but the first to be held in Zimbabwe.
Through the conference, various telecommunications companies, including Powertel, Liquid Group, NetOne, and the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) shared their opinions and insights in business trends.
The conference theme, “Accelerating a Developed Future for Zimbabwe: ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) Advancements,” reflected the industry’s focus on leveraging technology to drive economic growth and sustainable development.
According to Phuti, these technologies will help create inclusive access to education, healthcare, and economic participation, particularly for marginalized communities.
“The rapid development of 5G, AI, and IoT presents us with unprecedented opportunities to fulfill our mission of development,” he said.
Phuti also highlighted the government’s commitment to expanding ICT infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, to ensure no one is left behind in the digital economy.
He said his Ministry is working on strengthening broadband connectivity and establishing more digital centers, formerly known as Community Information Centers.
Phuti further stressed the need to improve ICT literacy, enhance cybersecurity measures, and implement sustainable policies to manage obsolete ICT devices, urging stakeholders to work together in shaping best practices and adopting innovative solutions that align with global standards.
He reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to achieving its vision of becoming an upper middle income economy by 2030 by fostering a conducive environment for investment in the ICT sector.
“Through public-private partnerships (PPPs), we aim to enhance digital access, improve regulatory performance, and foster an innovative digital ecosystem,” he added.
Phuti called on industry players to embrace innovation, integrate ESG principles, and leverage AI and IoT to create a sustainable and competitive ICT sector.
New Ziana