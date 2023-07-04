Collaborative efforts for the resuscitation of Bulawayo’s industrial sector

Judith Phiri , Business Reporter

A group of technology specialists have come together and created the Bulawayo Business Indaba Network (BBIN), a platform that brings together captains of industry, service providers, leaders in business and entrepreneurs to collaborate on the resuscitation of the industrial sector.

Before the turn of the millennium, Bulawayo was once Zimbabwe’s industrial heartland, employing several thousands in different sectors of the economy including clothing, textiles, engineering, iron and steel, and food manufacturing.

Production and manufacturing still remain pivotal to the restoration of the city’s former glory as an industrial hub, in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the Government’s economic policy which is targeting rebuilding Zimbabwe’s once vibrant industrial base.

In an interview, BBIN media and communications specialist, Miss Victoria Ncube said they were creating a directory that aims to connect business people to their clients and clients to businesses at large.

“BBIN in partnership with the Bulawayo Tech Hub, a group of tech veterans have decided to collaborate and complement efforts being made for the revival of Bulawayo’s industrial sector.

“We are engaging a number of people from various sectors to see to it that we bring the city to par with world and global innovation ideas through information dissemination and professional counsel,” Miss Ncube.

She said their goal was to ensure the restoration of the industrial sector through the direction of a consortium of local businesses and industries coming together to facilitate value creation within the community.

Miss Ncube said currently they were assisting entrepreneurs and businesses in the city to have access to coworking spaces, ensuring that those who work from home have a professional workspace for easy access to their clients.

She said among other services they were providing networking platforms where various deliberations on reviving industries have taken centre stage.

Miss Ncube added: “A number of meet-ups have been done as a way to try and make sure that we get people to learn about topics or themes they can get more knowledge on, in order for them to be able to compete with other businesses locally and internationally as well. These meet-ups focus on different things recently we just had one on intellectual property.”

She said various experts come through and assist the startups and the growth of already existing businesses on business and skills development.

Miss Ncube said the aim was of empowering and incubating most people’s ideas from their birth up until they are ready for the market.

“We also provide independent professional counsel and business consultancy, so if a person has a business idea and they are not sure of how to go about it, our doors are open for such people. Most entrepreneurs are keen on doing something that can be of positive impact to the city and national economy, but they do not know how to go about it, we have quite a large pool of professionals who can assist them,” she said.

She said once these businesses have been fully established, they then attract public private partnerships (PPPs) with Government, local authorities and industrialists.

